Eve Scott was all set to direct her first play in high school when the production hit a slight snag – a major global pandemic.
It’s been a couple years since then and Scott, now a sophomore at Valley City State University, is bringing new life to the theater club and bringing a new production to the stage Friday night, with the help of her fellow students.
“I have been in theater since sixth grade,” Scott said. “My advisor said that if we want to do a play, I’d have to do it. So I took initiative and said ‘we’re going to do it.’ I created the Theater Club when I was a freshman … there was no drama club, there was no nothing. So I created it because I wanted to see that on campus and I wanted people to have the opportunity to be a part of it.”
Read the full story in your Times-Record April 8th-10th Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.