Valley City State University has set August 25th to be its first full day of classes. Faculty and staff are excited to welcome students back, whether or not it’s in person or online. Students now have various options for attending classes available to them. In-person classes will feature reduced-capacity classrooms, additional space between desks, and students and faculty will wear masks.
Students who wish to be enrolled in a class that meets face-to-face but are uncomfortable being physically present can still participate through online-synchronous learning.
