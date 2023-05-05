VALLEY CITY, ND - The Valley City State University Commercial Music Ensemble (CME) and Concert Choir will present a pops concert in the Center for the Arts Performance Hall on Friday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m. Admission to the concert is free, and donations to support the work of the ensembles are welcome.
CME, directed by Prof. Dustin Mallory, will perform cover songs such “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack, “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman, “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor, and “Tears in Heaven” by Eric Clapton. Concert Choir, directed by Dr. Kathryn Rolf and featuring student conductors, will present a variety of contemporary music ranging from pop to musical theatre to video game music. The concert will conclude with the two ensembles collaborating on “Be a Light” by Thomas Rhett and “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers.