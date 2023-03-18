Valley City State University presents a planetarium double feature Sat., Mar. 18, Room 309, in the Rhoades Science Center.
Come and experience the planetarium and learn about the stars and the solar system.
1:00 P.M. All About Stars
All About Stars is a 30-minute show which serves as an introduction to the nature of stars, constellations, and other objects in space. The program is designed for all ages.
1:30 P.M. The Solar System
The Solar System" is a fun way to learn about the 11 planets with the help of the Hubble Space Telescope, the International Space Station, the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and Cassini. These satellites guide the audience through the planets and tell interesting information about each one, including scientific facts, mythology and even jokes.
For more information or to become a Friend of the Planetarium contact Wes Anderson at 701-845-0966.
VCSU Planetarium is located at 101 College St SW, Valley City with an elevator available at the west entrance.
