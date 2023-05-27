Valley City State University presents a planetarium double feature Sat., May 27, Room 309, in the Rhoades Science Center.
Come and experience the planetarium and learn about the stars and the solar system.
1:00 P.M. Finding Polaris II
You will also get a guided tour of the night sky with Polaris II: visiting with some of his friends that are the major stars of the springtime sky: Kids of all ages will get a kick out of this 30-minute show and learn something along the way!
1:30 P.M. The Night Sky
Live Night Sky is a basic planetarium presentation concerning the constellations and planets visible in the night sky.
For more information or to become a Friend of the Planetarium contact Wes Anderson at 701-845-0966.
VCSU Planetarium is located at 101 College St SW, Valley City with an elevator available at the west entrance.
