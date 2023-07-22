Valley City State University presents a planetarium double feature Sat., July 22, 1 p.m., Room 309, in the Rhoades Science Center.
Come and experience the planetarium and learn about the stars and the solar system.
1:00 P.M. “It’s About Time”
35 Minute Show that tells of the discovery of how we calculate time and the history of human efforts to master it.
1:35 P.M. “Target Earth”
Asteroids, Comets, and Meteors: 30-40 minute show that explores the possibility of our planet being disastrously struck by a large asteroid or comet.
For more information or to become a Friend of the Planetarium contact Wes Anderson at 701-845-0966.
VCSU Planetarium is located at 101 College St SW, Valley City with an elevator available at the west entrance.
