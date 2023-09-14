Where is the best piece of real estate in the solar system? Pluto seems too cold; Mercury seems too hot. Where would you live? Find out which planet is “just right” for the typical space-aged family of the 23rd century.
Discover if the high-pressured sales pitch of the realtor can convince families if living in a subterranean world of Mars will suit their needs. Where is the place to learn about the planets? Visit the planetarium at Valley City State University.
The passage you just read was the beginning of a Valley City Times-Record article, printed in the Thursday, March 7, 1996 edition, announcing the presentation from the new VCSU Planetarium Science class in showing their production, “Century 23.”
The article continues in sharing that a real estate agent, Jake Spacely, acted by Joe Stickler of the VCSU Chemistry Department (at the time), who tries to convince a family that every planet has something that will interest them and begins with a fly-by of Pluto and Neptune. The creativity, images, production and humor of the “Century 23” presentation was the first unique and original creation shown from the work of VCSU Alumni, then students.
Wes Anderson, VCSU Planetarium Director, tells the Times-Record that the story of the planetarium is unique in itself. He shares,“When the Rhoades Science Center was being built there was talk of some additional funds. Charles Walker, director, heard this news and insisted that the funds be used to add a planetarium to the science building.” Anderson shares that plans began and construction soon after with VCSU Rhoades Science Center housing the only planetarium in North Dakota of its kind and size.
Over the years the planetarium shows have ranged from basic astronomy to exploring how Lewis and Clark used the night sky to aid in their exploration of North America. Primarily used to educate area school and community groups, along with VCSU astronomy and earth science classes.
Fifty years in the making and standing tall and proud, the Valley City State University Planetarium has offered thousands of visitors and guests the opportunity to do more than just look up at the stars but to take a guided tour of the history behind the path of those stars. Anderson says, “We’re actually just a few short of reaching 100,000 visitors over the last 50 years.”
To this day VCSU students create and write original scripts to share their presentations with visiting local groups and organizations.
In celebration of the 50th year anniversary VCSU will host a number of events, kicking off Saturday, September 16 with a free double feature. “Night Skies” takes the lead at 1 p.m. with a ‘live’ basic planetarium presentation concerning the constellations and planets visible in the night sky. Then at 1:40 p.m. “Presentation: 50 Years of the VCSU Planetarium” offers a historical trip down memory lane, highlighting the first 50 years of the planetarium.
Can’t make the Saturday show? Don’t worry, the fun is just beginning.
Wes, and his team, wanted to do something extra special to share with everyone the wonder and beauty of the VCSU Planetarium. The team invites all to join them for two open house events to share in the glory of 50 years in the making.
First up Tuesday, September 19, 6:30 p.m., Friends of the Planetarium and the community are invited to come together to celebrate 50 years of North Dakota’s only planetarium and then again on Friday, September 22, at 1 p.m., as VCSU alumni, friends and family gather with the community for the VCSU Homecoming. What a perfect time for a double celebration of the time-honored traditions and history of Valley City State University.
All events will be held at the VCSU Planetarium in Room 309 of the Rhoades Science Center.
With no charge for shows, it’s easy to make the trip to our beautiful campus and have a one-of-a-kind celestial experience.
The Valley City State University Planetarium is located on campus at 101 College St SW in Valley City.
For more information about these planetarium shows or to become a Friend of the Planetarium contact Wes Anderson (701) 845-0966.
