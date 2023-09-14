VCSU Planetarium Celebrates 50 years

Where  is the best piece of real estate in the solar system? Pluto seems too cold; Mercury seems too hot. Where would you live? Find out which planet is “just right” for the typical space-aged family of the 23rd century.

Discover if the high-pressured sales pitch of the realtor can convince families if living in a subterranean world of Mars will suit their needs. Where is the place to learn about the planets? Visit the planetarium at Valley City State University.

Recommended for you