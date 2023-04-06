Event has been postponed due to weather!
Valley City State University Department of Music Percussion Concert has been postponed. Watch for rescheduling dates and information.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Event has been postponed due to weather!
Valley City State University Department of Music Percussion Concert has been postponed. Watch for rescheduling dates and information.
The event will feature the VCSU Percussion Ensemble with music by Nathan Daughtrey, Adam Hopper, Dustin Mallory, George Hamilton Green, Philip Glass, Robert Muczynski, and Pat Metheny.
The VCSU Percussion Ensemble recently performed at the North Dakota Music Educators Association’s annual conference in Bismarck. The ensemble was one of four collegiate groups selected to perform at the conference based on an audition from last year. Their performance took place at the Bismarck Event Center to an audience of all-state students, K-12 music educators, and music professors from across the state.
For more information, contact Professor Mallory by emailing dustin.mallory@vcsu.edu, or by calling 701-845-7379.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.