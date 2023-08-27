One final performance for the season is tentatively set for Sunday, August 27th at 5:30pm in the Pioneer Park Amphitheater featuring the VCSU Opera Ensemble Performances sponsored by the Bridges Arts Council, Stoudt-Miller Inc, and Dacotah Bank. Additionally, this project is supported in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts, which receives funding from the state legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
For more information or questions please contact Bridges Arts Council Administrator, Nick Lee, at administrator@bridgesarts.org or by calling 701-840-6182 and leave a voicemail.