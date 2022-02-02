Valley City State University hopes to answer the call for more workers in business information systems with the launch of its new Master’s of Science degree.
“This degree realization came about through lots of collaboration, cooperation and hard work of folks both inside our campus and in the community of Valley City,” Al LaFave, VCSU president, said. “We’re very excited for this opportunity.”
Recognizing the hard work of Vice President for Student Affairs Margaret Dahlberg, Associate Professor of the computer systems and software department Sue Pfeifer and Dean of Graduate Studies & Extended Learning James Boe, LaFave spoke to accessibility of this degree, which is open to any graduate with any degree.
“I think one of the really exciting things about the degree is that it’s a master’s degree in business information systems that can be entered into … following the achievement of any other undergraduate degree,” he added.
Boe said that that the new master’s degree would allow them to serve the needs of regional businesses.
