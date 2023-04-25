Valley City, ND – The Valley City State University Department of Music will present a faculty recital featuring Dr. Lindsey Wiehl, Dr. Ozzie Johnson, Prof. Dustin Mallory, Dr. Ken Jimenez, Dr. Stephen Cunningham, and a special appearance by VCSU President Dr. Al LaFave on April 25 at 7:30 p.m. in the Concert Hall at VCSU’s new Center for the Arts.
The recital will feature a variety of musical selections, including works by famed composers Felix Mendelssohn, Franz Liszt, Richard Wagner, and renowned Scottish percussionist and composer Evelyn Glennie.
Dr. Stephen Cunningham, newly-arrived professor of voice, will perform Wagner’s challenging and beautiful Wesendonck Lieder. Originally titled Fünf Gedichte für eine Frauenstimme, the Wesendonck Lieder are the most commonly performed non-operatic works by Wagner and, according to Cunningham, are “emblematic of Wagner’s turbulent and scandalous romantic life.”
University President LaFave will appear alongside woodwind professor Dr. Lindsey Wiehl on Felix Mendelssohn’s Konzertstück no. 2; Wiehl, originally from New York, is a renowned bassoonist who has performed extensively throughout the United States and abroad, having appeared most recently with the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra and the Fargo-Moorhead Opera. LaFave, in addition to his experience in university administration, is a highly-respected clarinetist and saxophonist, holding a Doctorate in Musical Arts from the esteemed Arizona State University School of Music. Both performers are excited by the opportunity to collaborate; Wiehl stated that her collaboration with LaFave “took a lot of planning and preparation,” and that “Al (LaFave) and I are so excited to finally be able to perform together!”
Prof. Dustin Mallory will be performing Evelyn Glennie’s marimba solo entitled A Little Prayer. Glennie is a unique figure within the world of percussion; profoundly deaf since the age of 12, Glennie struggled to find music instructors willing to work with a member of the Deaf community. Through grit and perseverance, Glennie was able to not only become a renowned percussion performer, but also to begin composing her own music. Mallory, professor of percussion and jazz ensembles at VCSU, described A Little Prayer as a “hymn-like chorale intended to evoke moments of profound reflection and hopefulness.”
Many of the selections performed at the recital will be accompanied at the piano by new faculty arrival Dr. Ozzie Johnson. Johnson is a highly-regarded pianist and composer who recently completed a Doctorate of Arts in music at Indiana’s Ball State University. In addition to accompanying his colleagues, Johnson will perform Franz Liszt’s “Invocations” from Harmonies poétiques et religieuses, a challenging cycle of piano pieces inspired by poetry by Alphonse de Lamartine.
The VCSU Music Department will present their Opera Ensemble, Wednesday, April 26, 7:30 p.m .in the Center for the Arts Performance Hall. The group will be performing selections from opera and musical theater. The event is free, public is invited.