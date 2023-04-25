VCSU Athletic Logo

Valley City, ND – The Valley City State University Department of Music will present a faculty recital featuring Dr. Lindsey Wiehl, Dr. Ozzie Johnson, Prof. Dustin Mallory, Dr. Ken Jimenez, Dr. Stephen Cunningham, and a special appearance by VCSU President Dr. Al LaFave  on April 25 at 7:30 p.m. in the Concert Hall at VCSU’s new Center for the Arts.

The recital will feature a variety of musical selections, including works by famed composers Felix Mendelssohn, Franz Liszt, Richard Wagner, and renowned Scottish percussionist and composer Evelyn Glennie.

