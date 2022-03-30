Valley City State University Department of Music will present its Percussion Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 1st. The event will take place in the Center for Arts Concert Hall and will feature the Percussion Studio’s Music Majors and Minors. The program will consist of music by David Maslanka, John Beck, John Cage, Scott Harding, Cole Porter, and Pat Metheny.
“The concert will have everything from large-ensemble pieces to solos,” Percussion Professor Dustin Mallory said. “Concert-goers will hear Classical Music, Jazz, Japanese Taiko Drumming, Marimba literature, and music from the Great American Songbook. It will be a tour-de-force of percussion expressions from many different genres.”
In addition to the concert, the percussion studio will be hosting an open warm-up in the band room prior to the concert at 6:45 p.m. Percussionists and drummers of any age are welcome to join the students for the warm-up prior to the performance.
For more information, contact Professor Mallory by emailing dustin.mallory@vcsu.edu, or by calling 701-845-7379.