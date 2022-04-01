Dr. Jerrold Heide, department chair for the Valley City State University music department, was recently honored with entry into the Phi Beta Mu fraternity, an honorary fraternity of band directors recognized for their “significant” contributions towards instrumental music and music education.
It’s an accomplishment that reflects both Heide’s work and achievements within VCSU’s department as well as a continuation of the path he’s followed since he began pursuing music direction, following in the footsteps of his mentors.
