“Valley City State University would like to invite VCSU clubs, organizations, groups and the Valley City Community to participate in the VCSU 2020 Marketplace Picnic scheduled for August 21st, 2020.
The Marketplace Picnic is planned to start at 5:00pm and run until 6:30pm. The displays will be set up on the front lawn by the gazebo. We ask that you are set up by 4:45 pm and you can begin to take down after 6:30 if you need to get going.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, August 18th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.