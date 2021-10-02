The Alumni Honors Breakfast begins at 8:30 a.m. in the Student Center. Tickets will be available at the door and cost $10. At 10:30 a.m., there will be a parade on Central Avenue. Viking Tailgating at Lokken Stadium begins at 12 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2. The VCSU Football will take on Mayville State University with kickoff at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2 at Shelly Ellig Field. There will be a post-game All Alumni & Friends Social following the football game at the Valley City Eagles. After the social, there is a college student and alumni dance at the Valley City Eagles.
For more information about VCSU Homecoming 2021 festivities, contact the VCSU Foundation and Alumni Office at 701-845-7203.