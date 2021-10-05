Valley City State University’s 2021 Homecoming celebration wrapped up over the weekend, closing out a week during which both current and past students came together to celebrate being VCSU Vikings. During the week, students participated in dress-up days and enjoyed crafting, a talent/talentless show, coronation, bowling, yard games, a movie night and more. Events and dress-up themes revolved around the central theme: “Home Sweet Homecoming.”
