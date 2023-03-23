Hawkins named NSAA Player of the Week

Despite another winter storm predicted for our area, the Valley City State University softball and baseball teams are getting games in thanks to their annual southern trip to Arizona. Let’s hope they brought back some of that warm weather.

The softball team was 1-7 in Tucson. For them, getting a chance to play outside was a welcome site after playing twelve games indoors in February, four in Minot and eight in Aberdeen. One softball player that is returning north hotter than the Arizona desert is Marissa Hawkins. She was named the North Star Athletic Association’s Player of the Week recently. In the final week in Tucson, Hawkins was 9 for 16 at the plate, a .563 batting average. She had three doubles, a grand slam, four runs scored and drove in eight runs. Her grand slam came against Cottey (Mo.) and sent the game into extra innings. The Vikings were 1-3 for the week with two of the loses in extra innings. The grand slam was the second of her career. The first came in 2021 versus Bellevue.

