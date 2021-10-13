Members of the new Global Exploration Club at Valley City State University are hosting different fundraisers this month to generate funds for a study abroad trip to Costa Rica. This brand new club, open to any current VCSU students, was formed to provide information to students who want to explore possible study abroad programs and travel opportunities.
The trip to Costa Rica will take place over VCSU’s Spring Break in March 2022, so fundraising efforts are in full swing right now. In addition to the Flamingo Fundraiser (more on that later), the Global Exploration Club is hosting a Fun Run/Walk, Spaghetti Dinner and Haunted House, all fundraisers for this Costa Rica study abroad trip.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, October 13th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.