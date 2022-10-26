VCSU - Ployhar Band

The 19th annual James D. Ployhar Honor Band will perform in the VCSU Center for the Arts Performance Hall on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. A variety of classical and modern band literature will be performed by 95 students selected from 20 schools across North Dakota and South Dakota, featuring selections arranged by Ployhar.

“We are once again humbled by the regional support for our event,” said Jerrold Heide, festival director and music department chair. “Thanks to the efforts of directors and students, we once again offer two quality instrumental ensembles as part of the Ployhar event.”

