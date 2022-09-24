VCSU Athletic Logo

Valley City, ND – Valley City State University (VCSU) has, for the fourth time in school history, a freshman class of more than 200 students.

Enrollment information was released by the Office of the Registrar today. Overall enrollment at the university is 1,658 with 205 freshmen. Also included are upper-class students, students pursuing graduate degrees and dual credit students. For the fourth year in a row, the student body has eclipsed 1,650, and there are almost 300 freshmen and transfer students enrolled this fall.

Recommended for you