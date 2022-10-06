VALLEY CITY, ND - The Valley City State University Choirs along with guest ensemble Lyra Trio will present Fall Choral Showcase in the Center for the Arts Performance Hall on Friday, October 7, at 7:30pm. Admission to the concert is free, and donations to support the work of the ensembles are welcome.
The Lyra Trio, a Fargo-based piano trio is made up of Jane Linde Capistran (violin), Elise Buffat-Nelson (cello), and Amy Mercer (piano). The trio will present classical and contemporary selections and collaborate with the choir on additional pieces.
The concert will also feature the premiere of Ice Break, a multi-movement work for choir, violin, cello, and piano composed by Dr. Kathryn Rolf. Choirs highlighted at this concert are Concert Choir (VCSU’s non-auditioned large-group choir) and University Singers (VCSU’s auditioned chamber choir) performing selections by Gustav Holst, Elaine Hagenberg, Stacey Gibbs, Dan Forrest, René Clausen, and Stevie Wonder. Selections from the concert will also be performed at North Dakota high schools as University Singers embarks on a choir tour the following week.
The public is warmly invited to attend the Fall Choral Showcase and experience the new Center for the Arts at VCSU. For information, please contact the VCSU Music Department at 701-845-7272.