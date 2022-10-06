Lyra Trio photo - VCSU

VALLEY CITY, ND - The Valley City State University Choirs along with guest ensemble Lyra Trio will present Fall Choral Showcase in the Center for the Arts Performance Hall on Friday, October 7, at 7:30pm. Admission to the concert is free, and donations to support the work of the ensembles are welcome.

The Lyra Trio, a Fargo-based piano trio is made up of Jane Linde Capistran (violin), Elise Buffat-Nelson (cello), and Amy Mercer (piano). The trio will present classical and contemporary selections and collaborate with the choir on additional pieces.

