VALLEY CITY, ND - The Valley City State University Music Department is hosting a Choir and Solo Song Festival, March 3-4, 2023, which will include workshops for high school students and two concerts.
The first concert is Friday, March 3, at 7:30pm and will feature Concert Choir directed by Dr. Kathryn Rolf with guest soloists Dr. Stephen Cunningham, Ariel Wilberg, and Cassandra McNally-Morgan performing choral and solo works by Mozart, Handel, Vaughan Williams, Rollo Dillworth, and Stephen Paulus, as well as musical theatre pieces. In the second concert, Saturday, March 4, at 3:00pm, VCSU students and regional high school students will perform solos and join together to sing choral music. Both concerts are held in the Center for the Arts Performing Hall and are free and open to the public.