VALLEY CITY (VCSU) – The VCSU Century Club Booster Board is hosting a Drive-By Fish Fry on Friday, Oct. 2, in the Lokken Stadium parking lot.
For $10 per person, cars can drive through from 5-7 p.m. and pick up a meal of fried fish, chips, coleslaw and dessert – all in a convenient to-go container.
All proceeds from the event benefit the VCSU Century Club, which helps fund athletic scholarships at Valley City State University.
Cars are asked to enter the parking lot by the east entrance. Meals will be served near the tailgating shelter at the west end of Lokken Stadium.