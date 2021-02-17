On my way to class every day, I pass a construction site. It is a massive project and the eyesore it once was is becoming something of a marvel. The sheer size and grandeur of the building is a representation of massive support for the arts. It embodies a sense of opportunity for hundreds of students each year to achieve excellence and create something beautiful. The Center for the Arts is appearing before our eyes and the doors will be open before we know it.
President of Valley City State University, Alan LaFave, has been at VCSU for just over two years. He says, “the building is on schedule and on budget.” It is estimated to be finished in December of 2021. President LaFave continues, “[The building is] a testament to the university, our students, faculty, and community of Valley City. This facility will provide a venue for educational delivery for all VCSU students along with modernized performance, rehearsal, and studio space for our students in an amazing setting. This building will help us to solidify our music education and art programs and provide opportunities for even more innovative and cutting-edge curriculum delivery.”
