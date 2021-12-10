Valley City State University is a student-focused, learning-centered opportunity that has been rooted in tradition since first opening in 1890. VCSU takes pride in shaping students into the workforce profession they choose. VCSU offers a wide spectrum of academic curriculum and extra curricular activities within a hometown setting.
VCSU continues to grow in offering students even more. On June 24th VCSU broke ground on the Center for the Arts building. The new $32 million Center for the Arts is the creative hub of campus – providing art and music students with a modern facility, and the community a new and exciting gathering space.Recently a small group attended a walk-through tour guided by Wesley Wintch, Vice President of Business Affairs.
