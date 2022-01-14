Valley City State University will be closed Friday, January 14. All classes are canceled, and offices will be closed. Only designated emergency personnel should report to work. Check campus email or www.vcsu.edu for other updates. Please check with specific events, as they may be canceled or rescheduled.
Latest News
- Winter Storm Warning in Effect Thru Jan. 14th, 6 PM
- VCSU Campus Closed and Classes Cancelled Jan. 14th
- Barnes County Classic Friday Games Postponed
- ND Outdoors with Doug Leier: Winter Fishing
- Area faces substitute teacher shortage
- December Students of the Month Selected
- Activity Changes Jan. 13th-15th
- No School in Valley City January 14th
Most Popular
Articles
- No School in Valley City January 14th
- New online bookkeeping business generates buzz in Valley City
- ‘Memories of the heart’
- New training requirement for CDL drivers begins Feb. 7
- Mother and daughter share love of T&F
- VCSU to host Barnes County Boys Basketball Classic
- Sanborn Predator Hunt to be Held Jan. 7 & 8
- Burgum congratulates NDSU Bison football team on winning ninth FCS Championship in 11 years
- $100,000 Powerball Prize Claimed
- Library hosts musical workshop
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.