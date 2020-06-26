A groundbreaking ceremony for the Center for the Arts at Valley City State University was held Wednesday morning, June 24. University officials, along with community, regional and state leaders, gathered with representatives from the architectural, construction and site preparation firms to break ground on the $32 million project.
Funded by a state appropriation from the 66th North Dakota Legislative Assembly with the approval of Gov. Doug Burgum, the Center for the Arts will bring the VCSU art and music programs together in a state-of-the-art facility replete with spaces designed specifically for the disciplines.
