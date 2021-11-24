VALLEY CITY, N.D. – Valley City State University hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on November 4 at Valley City State University which helped collect a total of 37 units of blood products for patients in need.
A total of 43 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 31 individuals were able to successfully donate at the Vitalant blood drive on November 4. A total of six donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were five people who volunteered for the first time!
