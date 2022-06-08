A bittersweet goodbye takes place at Valley City State University (VCSU) as faculty, staff, former and current students give a final salute to Foss Hall.
“It’s a sad day, but an exciting day,” Tammy Jo Taft, VCSU Marketing and Communications Director, said. “For it to not be a part of our campus anymore, it’s sad to see it go, but we are so excited to have the Center for the Arts that can keep that tradition going.”
The demolition of Foss Hall, the former host of VCSU music, started this Monday and the community reminisces as the curtain falls on the old building.
