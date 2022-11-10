The Valley City State University athletic department has partnered with Hometown Ticketing to launch digital ticketing for the first time in program history.
The new partnership will allow fans to purchase tickets online prior to VCSU home games. Fans can print the tickets or save to their phone, and then simply scan the ticket bar code to receive entrance to the event.
Tickets are available for purchase at www.vcsuvikings.com/tickets or by searching "Valley City State University" on the Hometown Fan app available for IOS and Android devices.
VCSU will be selling tickets online for select home basketball games this season, starting with Saturday's men's basketball game against Jamestown. Digital tickets will be on sale for all home conference basketball games this season.
Beginning with the 2023-24 season, VCSU plans to expand digital ticketing options all home football, volleyball and basketball games at VCSU.
"Digital ticketing gives our fans an option to purchase tickets ahead of time and streamline their entry into our events," said VCSU assistant athletic director Mark Potts. "Hometown Ticketing offers more than just single-game tickets though, and we're excited to explore how else we can utilize this partnership to help our teams and improve the experience for our fans."