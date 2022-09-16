Valley City, ND – The Valley City Seven Alumni will be honored during the Valley City State University Alumni Association 2022 Homecoming celebration scheduled September 16 & 17.
On Saturday morning, an all-Alumni Honors Breakfast will be held at the VCSU Student Center beginning at 8:30 a.m. The Honors Breakfast provides the VCSU Alumni Association with an opportunity to present fellow alumni with Certificate of Merit, Alumni Service, and Young Alumni Achievement awards.
Four alumni will be honored with the Certificate of Merit award. The Certificate of Merit award was adopted by the VCSU Alumni Association to recognize alumni for accomplishments, service or other noteworthy honors. This year’s recipients include:
Two alumni will receive the Alumni Service Award. The Alumni Service Award was adopted by the VCSU Alumni Association to recognize alumni or university friends who have attained exceptional achievement in their careers and have made significant contributions to the University through dedicated service, promotion, financial support or other efforts. The alumni honored this year include:
Rhonda (Hansen) Fairfield, Valley City; and
Charlene (Stromsodt) Stenson, Valley City.
The public is invited to attend the Alumni Honors Breakfast on Saturday, September 17. Tickets are $15 each and may be reserved by calling the VCSU Alumni Office at 701-845-7203.
The Valley City State University Alumni Association is sponsoring a number of additional events to celebrate Homecoming 2022. For a complete schedule and more information visit www.vcsu.edu/Homecoming or call the VCSU Foundation and Alumni Office at 701-845-7203.
