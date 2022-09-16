VCSU Logo

Valley City, ND – The Valley City Seven Alumni will be honored during the Valley City State University Alumni Association 2022 Homecoming celebration scheduled September 16 & 17.

On Saturday morning, an all-Alumni Honors Breakfast will be held at the VCSU Student Center beginning at 8:30 a.m. The Honors Breakfast provides the VCSU Alumni Association with an opportunity to present fellow alumni with Certificate of Merit, Alumni Service, and Young Alumni Achievement awards.

Recommended for you