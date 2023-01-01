In Observance of the New Year Holiday:Public Works, City Hall Office, and transfer station will be closed Monday January 2nd.Garbage pick-up for Monday January 2nd will be on Tuesday. Tuesday Jan 3rd will be picked up on Wednesday. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday garbage will follow the regular schedule.As always please have garbage out by 7am and please have cans and dumpsters cleared of snow to assure pick up.
featured
VCPW, City Hall and Transfer Station Information for January 2nd
Recommended for you
Latest News
- VCPW, City Hall and Transfer Station Information for January 2nd
- ND Early Childhood Awareness Day shares story time with Governor Burgum
- Happy New Year...
- Newly announced Energy and Economic Coordination Office to streamline and generate economic advancements within the state’s energy industry
- 5 crazy pet accidents of 2022 and how to safeguard your pet in the New Year
- ND Outdoors: Life and death of wild in winter
- Tri-County project activity fun day to be held January 21
- Snowmobilers prepare to hit the trails on newly fallen snow
Most Popular
Articles
- St. Catherine Church hosts annual Christmas Eve feast
- Donation of family heirloom anonymously dropped into Red Kettle
- 2022 Hard Red Spring Wheat, Durum and Barley-Oat-Rye variety trial results now available
- Newly announced Energy and Economic Coordination Office to streamline and generate economic advancements within the state’s energy industry
- Valley City State University offering Cardiographic Technician course
- Morgan Jenner: Small town girl pursuing big dreams
- North Dakota Game & Fish share employee honors
- Farmers Union donates 180,000 pounds of pork to regional food banks
- $150,000 Powerball Prize remains unclaimed
- ND Parks and Recreation announces 2023 hiking programs
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.