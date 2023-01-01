Valley City photo entering from South
In Observance of the New Year Holiday:
 
Public Works, City Hall Office, and transfer station will be closed Monday January 2nd.
Garbage pick-up for Monday January 2nd will be on Tuesday. Tuesday Jan 3rd will be picked up on Wednesday. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday garbage will follow the regular schedule. 
As always please have garbage out by 7am and please have cans and dumpsters cleared of snow to assure pick up.
 

