VCPS Veterans Teachers/Staff
Hi-Liner Students, Staff, Parents/Guardians, and Community,
 
We ask for your help in recognizing our Military men and women in 2020. We are thankful for our freedom, provided to us by our military veterans, and are forever grateful for their bravery and courage to our country.  Valley City Public Schools is proud to employee seven military veterans and recognize them with special appreciation this Veterans Day 2020.  Please see the link below from the virtual Veterans Program performed by our students in the 6th grade at Washington Elementary.
 
 
Reminder that Valley City Public Schools will have NO SCHOOL on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 as we observe Veterans Day along with the rest of the country.
 
Thank you to our Military men and women!
 
 

Josh Johnson

Superintendent

Valley City Public Schools

(701) 845-0483

