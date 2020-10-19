Valley City Public Schools Superintendent Johnson sent out an email to student body parents and guardians October 19th in reference to VCPS Winter Plans.
October 19th -- NOBODY should be talking about "WINTER PLANS" in October. But......we have already had some snow on the ground and more may be coming this week. Please carefully read the attached "Winter Weather Plan"
for Valley City Public Schools for the 2020-2021 school year. This plan will also be found on our website at www.hiliners.org
. If you have any questions regarding our plan, please contact me via email or the district office at 701.845.0483.
Phone Alert System and Storm Homes
If you do not receive calls from us on our Alert Phone System and would like to be added, please contact Brenna Schroeder via email brenna.schroeder@k12.nd.us
or by phone at 701.845.0483. At the beginning of the school year, parents/guardians provided the school with student information for PowerSchool. Please use this as a reminder to discuss storm homes with your family and if you would like to verify or make changes to this information, please contact your child's school office at Jefferson, Washington, or Junior/Senior High.
Here is some fun facts for you about when we have shared our plan with you the past four years. Please know that we are very careful to not share our Winter Weather Plans too early as this could cause some to believe it will lead to an early snowstorm😉
2016-2017- November 15th, 2016
2017-2018- October 25th, 2017
2018-2019- October 9th, 2018
2019-2020- October 7th, 2019
2020-2021- October 19th, 2020
I would assume that we could continue to expect the unexpected in 2020 and need to be prepared for early Winter Weather. After you review this information, if you have any questions please contact us. Let's hope for a mild winter with the less than average precipitation. I think we all deserve something favorable from 2020!
Josh Johnson
Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools
(701) 845-0483