NO Early Dismissal Day on Wednesday, September 23rd
VCPS will not be dismissing school early tomorrow on Wednesday, September 23rd or Wednesday, December 9th. Please see the linked revised district calendar that was modified on 09/11/2020.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- VCPS Will NOT Be Dismissing Early September 23rd
- Hi-Liner Tennis Falls Short vs. Grand Forks Central
- 2020 Election: Your Local Candidates
- BC 38 Closing At Intersection of BC 7 Wednesday Morning
- BC 38 Closed For Culvert Replacement At BC 7
- VCHS Participating in ‘Nice Idea’ Program
- Hi-Liner Fall Sports
- Farm Safety Week: Sept. 21-25
Most Popular
Articles
- A-Maze-N Clown Pumpkin Patch
- 2020 Community Grant Round Recipients Announced – Part One of Three-Part Series
- VCHS Participating in ‘Nice Idea’ Program
- Valley City Fights Hard Against Fargo South
- Eagles Donates to Riding for Dreams
- VC Boil Water Order Lifted
- VCSU Student-Athlete Receives NAIA National Honor
- BC 38 Closed For Culvert Replacement At BC 7
- Cross Country Competes At Graham’s Island
- VCPS Will NOT Be Dismissing Early September 23rd
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 29
-
Sep 30