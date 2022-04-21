Valley City Public Schools
School Cancellations and Storm Make-Up Days (2021-2022)
School Cancellations
- January 5, 2022- 2-hour Late Start
- January 14, 2022- No School (7 hours)
- January 18, 2022- 3-hour Early Dismissal
- January 19, 2022- 1-hour Late Start
- February 1, 2022- 2-hour Late Start
- February 22, 2022- No School
- April 13, 2022- 2-hour Late Start
- April 14, 2022- No School
(Total Missed = 31 School Hours)
Storm Make-Up Days (2)
- May 27, 2022
- March 18, 2022
(Total Make-Up= 14 School Hours)
School Cancellation - School Make-Up = Total School Hours Missed
School Cancellations = 31 Hours
School Make-Up = 14 Hours
Total School Hours Missed = 17 Hours
Total Instructional Hours at VCPS in 2021-2022 School Year
K-6 = 5.83 hrs. per day x 175 school days = 1,020.25 hrs. -17 hrs. missed = 1,003.25 total hrs.
7-12= 6.25 hrs. per day x 175 school days= 1,093 hrs. -17 hrs. missed = 1,076 total hrs.
In accordance with NDCC 15.1-06-04, Valley City Public Schools has a surplus of school days
(based upon hours) over and above the state requirements in Section 1. (See code below)
K-6= 6.99 Days
7-12= 4.16 Days
North Dakota Century Code (15.1-06-04)- Days to Hours
15.1-06-04. School calendar - Length.
(1.) A school district shall provide for a school calendar that includes:
a. At least nine hundred sixty-two and one-half hours of instruction for elementary school students and one thousand fifty hours of instruction for middle and high school students;
(3.) If because of weather or other conditions a school must cancel hours of instruction or dismiss before completing all hours of instruction for the day, the school is responsible for making up only those hours and portions of an hour between the time of cancellation or early dismissal and the conclusion of all hours of classroom instruction for the day if the dismissal will result in the school failing to meet the requirements of subdivision a of subsection 1. A school district may satisfy the requirements of this section by providing virtual instruction pursuant to section 15.1-07-25.4.