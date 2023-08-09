For Tabitha Muncy, medical and sports has always been a passion, now she has turned that into a career. The 23-year-old Dazey native, and graduate of Barnes County North, has been hired by Essentia Health to serve as Athletic Trainer alongside Mike Callahan at Valley City Public Schools.
Muncy has been helping people in the community and working in the medical field since high school. “I became a Emergency Medical Responder when I was 16 years old for the Dazey Fire Department,” Muncy explains. “I just love going on medical emergencies and I love the thrill of it all and helping people in a crisis situation.” With that, Muncy knew what she wanted to do after high school. “I love medical and I also love sports, I think I did just about every single sport in high school, so I put the two of them together and I decided on athletic training at VCSU.”
Muncy graduated from Valley City State University in 2022 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Athletic Training. Muncy is not done there with her education. She is currently working on her master’s degree in Kinesiology from the University of Mary. “Kinesiology is the study of human movements,” Muncy said. “We look at how the anatomy of the body changes as it reacts to physical activity. This will help us determine what techniques are the best at reducing the chance of injuries.”
Muncy is not new to VCPS and the training staff. She did her clinical experience with Mike Callahan towards the end of the basketball season and into the spring sports season of the last school year. “I love working with Mike. He teaches me so much and it is so great to learn everything from him. I consider him one of the greats of athletic training. So I’m super excited to continue working with him.” Having the two working together only expands the care the staff can give to the athletes. Especially on nights where there are multiple events. “ I will always be where the highest amount of contact is or the greatest risk of injury. But yes, having him at those extra events will be really nice.” Callahan, who will be retiring in November has this to say about his protege, “Tabitha is a great addition to serve Valley City Public Schools. She brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to our profession.”
Muncy says her transition to a full time athletic trainer will be seamless as well because of her familiarity with the kids. “Growing up around Valley City I kind of already know a lot of people. I know a lot of the athletes and the parents. So that will be nice because I will be more comfortable working with everyone.”
VCPS Activities Director Rob Hunt says, “Tabitha is making a positive impact as the new athletic trainer. Her expertise will contribute to the well-being and performance of athletes.”
Muncy describes what her duties will be as an athletic trainer at VCPS. “We do a lot more than people think we do. Our biggest thing is diagnosing and evaluating injuries, in which we are usually given a very short period of time to do that especially when we are doing on field assessments. I would say concussions are hard to diagnose because the signs, symptoms, and severity can vary so much person to person.” Muncy says the new concussion protocol program they will be using, SWAY Medical, will help in the evaluation of student-athletes on the field. “I really like SWAY, it is different than ImPact (the program previously used by VCPS). With SWAY, you can do it all on your phone so we no longer have to kids go to a computer and take it all on the computer. We can also do it on our phones so if something were to happen during a game we can take them to the sidelines and do a quick assessment that way.” Muncy adds, “It also has a new feature where it tests balance which we were never able to test before, that is kind of cool to.” Muncy continues, “we also do taping, preventative care, certain treatments and rehabilitation to try and get the athlete back on the field as soon as possible.”
As mentioned earlier, Muncy was an EMT back when she was 16. She has been certified in CPR for seven years. That training and her past experience as an EMT were put to the test in June when she was a working a high school boys basketball camp in Jamestown. Muncy found a group of people standing around an individual lying on the floor. When Muncy found the coach unresponsive and without a pulse, she immediately began CPR and told another coach to get the Automated External Defibrillator (AED). After putting the AED on the coach, the device advised for a shock, which was given. She continued chest compressions until the EMT’s arrived. She told the EMTs what had happened and what she has done. Bottom line, her actions saved that coaches life. Muncy believes that everyone should get CPR certified because you never know when you will be called upon to act in an emergency situation. “The faster you do CPR, and even the faster you get an AED on the person the chances of survival go way up. Its about a 10 percent chance of survival after cardiac arrest. The thing is, you just never know when or where is going to happen that is why is so important for the average person to get certified.”
