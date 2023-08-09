Muncy named new athletic trainer
submitted photo

For Tabitha Muncy, medical and sports has always been a passion, now she has turned that into a career. The 23-year-old Dazey native, and graduate of Barnes County North, has been hired by Essentia Health to serve as Athletic Trainer alongside Mike Callahan at Valley City Public Schools.

Muncy has been helping people in the community and working in the medical field since high school. “I became a Emergency Medical Responder when I was 16 years old for the Dazey Fire Department,” Muncy explains. “I just love going on medical emergencies and I love the thrill of it all and helping people in a crisis situation.” With that, Muncy knew what she wanted to do after high school. “I love medical and I also love sports, I think I did just about every single sport in high school, so I put the two of them together and I decided on athletic training at VCSU.”

