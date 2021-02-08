Valley City Public Schools will be hosting virtual parent/teacher conferences this evening, Monday, February 8th. With the added benefit of virtual conferences this school year, parents will not need to brave the cold to visit with teachers. We strongly encourage you to make this connection with your child's teacher(s) and support your student by attending parent/teacher conferences. While specific instructions and information has been previously shared, if you have any questions and/or need additional assistance, please contact the school offices for more information. The conferences began at 4:00pm and will end at 7:00pm. Remember it is never too late to make a connection with your child's teacher!
Together, we are better!!!!
