HiLinerLogo
Based upon the blizzard warning beginning tomorrow morning at 6:00am and the forecast provided by the National Weather Service, Valley City Public Schools will be using virtual learning days on Tuesday, April 4th and Wednesday, April 5th.  A decision regarding school on Thursday, April 6th will be made on Wednesday afternoon/evening.  If school is cancelled on Thursday, we will not be using a virtual learning day or making up this day before the end of the school year. 
 

Recommended for you