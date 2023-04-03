Based upon the blizzard warning beginning tomorrow morning at 6:00am and the forecast provided by the National Weather Service, Valley City Public Schools will be using virtual learning days on Tuesday, April 4th and Wednesday, April 5th. A decision regarding school on Thursday, April 6th will be made on Wednesday afternoon/evening. If school is cancelled on Thursday, we will not be using a virtual learning day or making up this day before the end of the school year.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- VCPS Virtual Learning Tuesday & Wednesday...
- Dakota Gardener: Gardeners await arrival of spring weather
- Prairie Fare: What are the secrets to a long, healthy life?
- Local man battles Interstitial Lung Disease, fibrosis of the lungs
- Barnes County North receives National Athletic Trainers’ Association Safe Sports School Award
- Our Outdoors: Smells Like Success?
- “The Enchanted Bookshop” comes to life
- Benefit fundraiser for Jacob Fillbrandt to be held April 1st
Most Popular
Articles
- Petro Serve USA purchases Dakota Plains C-Store & Hardware Stores
- VCHS: Message from Superintendent Johnson
- Hungry Pelican owners make plans after fire
- Koltyn Grebel competes in High School Nationals in Virginia
- Benefit fundraiser for Jacob Fillbrandt to be held April 1st
- Local man battles Interstitial Lung Disease, fibrosis of the lungs
- VCPS Virtual Learning Tuesday & Wednesday...
- Chamber Ambassadors visit Wellness 4 Life Chiropractic for Business After Hours event
- Kruger plays in North Dakota All State Band, Choir and Orchestra Festival
- Hi-Liners: From Then To Now Series...
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.