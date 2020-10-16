Virtual Learning
On October 16th Valley City Superintendent Josh Johnson sent out an email to Valley City schools parents and guardians in regards to K-8 Virtual Learning Academy transitioning options to or from online classes, please see Mr. Johnson's letter below...
 
Valley City Public Schools will allow students to transition into or out of the K-8 Virtual Learning Academy at the end of Quarter #1.  If your student is currently attending school online in the Virtual Learning Academy and would like to enroll back into school (in-person), please contact your student's principal prior to Friday, October 23rd.  If your student is currently attending school in-person and you would like to enroll them into the Virtual Learning Academy, please contact your student's principal prior to Friday, October 23rd.  Valley City Public Schools will ONLY accept student transitions after October 23rd on an individual case-by-case basis.  Below, I've listed the school principal's contact information for K-8 students:
 
Mr. Troy Miller (Jefferson K-3)- troy.miller@k12.nd.us
Mr. Chad Lueck (Washington 4-6) - chad.lueck@k12.nd.us
Mr. Dan Larson (Junior High 7-8) - daniel.larson@k12.nd.us
 
Valley City High School (9-12) students are not able to transition to online learning until the end of the first semester on January 15, 2021.  If you have any questions regarding your students learning plan at grades 9-12, please contact Mrs. Kristi Brandt at kristi.brandt@k12.nd.us.
 
Thank you,
 

Josh Johnson

Superintendent

Valley City Public Schools

(701) 845-0483

Recommended for you