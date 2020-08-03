Parents/Families of Valley City Public Schools Students,
For the 2020-2021 school year, Valley City Public Schools will be offering all K-12 students the opportunity to learn 100% in an online environment because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. You will find information attached to this email regarding the Virtual Learning Academy at Valley City Public Schools, including frequently asked questions. Registration for the Virtual Learning Academy will begin on Monday, August 10th and the deadline to register for this option will be Friday, August 14th.
If you know that your student will be enrolling in the Virtual Learning Academy for 2020-2021 and you have not yet notified the school district, please send an email to brenna.schroeder@k12.nd.us. If you have other questions regarding the Virtual Learning Academy please send your questions to your student's school principal and/or school superintendent Josh Johnson at josh.johnson@k12.nd.us.
Jefferson Elementary K-3 Principal Troy Miller- troy.miller@k12.nd.us
Washington Elementary 4-6 Principal Chad Lueck- chad.lueck@k12.nd.us
Junior High 7-9 Principal Dan Larson- dan.larson@k12.nd.us
Senior High 10-12 Principal Kristi Brandt- kristi.brandt@k12.nd.us
School Superintendent Josh Johnson- josh.johnson@k12.nd.us
Thank you,
Josh Johnson
Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools
(701) 845-0483