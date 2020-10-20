We extend our most sincere gratitude, appreciation, and thanks to the students, staff, and parents/guardians of Valley City Public Schools. While many schools and communities have been in conflict with one another over face masks, learning plans, and other issues; we have been able to remain solely focused on our students and their academic progress, health, and well-being. This would not have been possible without the support, encouragement, and collaboration between our school district and parents/guardians. Thank You!
Health and Safety
The Valley City Public Schools COVID-19 statistics are very good right now. Despite increasing cases in our region and across the state, the number of positive cases in our schools with over 1,000 students is very very low. Please help us keep our students and staff members healthy by following these recommendations; Wear a Mask, Practice Social Distance and Proper Hand Hygiene, and STAY AT HOME WHEN YOU ARE FEELING ILL. Together we are better if we Bridge Education and Health at Valley City Public Schools!
No School on Thursday/Friday
Reminder that there will be No School on Thursday and Friday. We hope that you all will have a very good and deserving long weekend!
Virtual Learning Academy (K-8)
Reminder that if you plan to transition in or out of the Virtual Learning Academy, you will need to contact your school principal prior to Friday, October 23rd. All transitions will occur on Monday, November 2nd and the next transition will not be until the beginning of the third quarter (2nd semester) on January 19th. Please contact your school principals for any additional questions regarding virtual learning.
Go Hi-Liners!
Josh Johnson
Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools
