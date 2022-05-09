The Valley City Education Association (VCEA) will be hosting a School Board Candidate Forum this Wednesday, May 11th at 5:30pm in the Hi-Liner Activity Center Lobby. There are five candidates that running for two positions on the Valley City Public School Board.
Darin Anderson
Phil Hatcher
Damian Johnston
James "Tony" Puckett
Katie Woeh
A reminder that the School Board election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14th at the VCPS District Offices (460 Central Avenue) from 9:00am-7:00pm. Absentee Ballots may be picked up now during regular business hours at the district office and must be submitted by 5:00pm on Monday, June 13th.
Information regarding school board candidates is being published in the Valley City Times Record and a recording of the forum will be available on KOVC NewsDakota following the candidate forum.
If you have any questions regarding the forum and/or election, please contact the district office at 701.845.0483.