Valley City Public Schools will be hosting two public meetings during the month of May on Exploring the Future of School Facilities. The purpose of these meetings will be to share updated information with you, our community members, regarding our preliminary new school designs, cost estimates, funding options, and existing facility needs.
Public Meetings- May 16th and 23rd at 7:00pm (Hi-Liner Activity Center Lobby)
Please join us for one of our two scheduled meetings. We look forward to sharing information and receiving your feedback and suggestions regarding the next steps in addressing the facility needs of our school district. Questions, please contact Superintendent Josh Johnson at josh.johnson@k12.nd.us or at 701.845.0483.
