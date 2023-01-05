The Valley City High School Art Show is fast approaching, and this year promises another year of creativity and talent displayed by our VCPS students K-12, all showcased together under one roof.
Stephani Krueger, VCHS art instructor, shares that the event went so well last year and was so well received by the parents, friends, and community of the VCPS students that it was a guarantee to host the event the same way again this year. Thanks to generous local donations students’ artwork is showcased on professional-grade display panels. Stephani calls it a “one-stop-shop” for all the student’s artwork in one place and invites all to be sure to stop in and enjoy the talent and creativity of our students.