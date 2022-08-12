American Flag With Burning Sun Cross in Middle

Valley City Public School Superintendent Josh Johnson issued the following statement in response to inquiries from the public as to the intentions of the Valley City Public School Board, following a 7-2 decision by the Fargo Public School Board to end the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance before their meetings.

“The Valley City Public School Board has been reciting the Pledge of Allegiance prior to school board meetings for the past six years and will be continuing this practice during the 2022-2023 school year,” Johnson said in his statement. “The board often involves students in leading the Pledge of Allegiance as part of their monthly student recognition program.” 

