Valley City Public School Superintendent Josh Johnson issued the following statement in response to inquiries from the public as to the intentions of the Valley City Public School Board, following a 7-2 decision by the Fargo Public School Board to end the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance before their meetings.
“The Valley City Public School Board has been reciting the Pledge of Allegiance prior to school board meetings for the past six years and will be continuing this practice during the 2022-2023 school year,” Johnson said in his statement. “The board often involves students in leading the Pledge of Allegiance as part of their monthly student recognition program.”
The Fargo School Board voted 7-2 to rescind a motion passed in March of this year to recite the Pledge of Allegiance prior to meetings, ending the practice due to concerns over inclusiveness. They cited in specific the phrase ‘Under God’ excludes those who do not believe in God, such as atheists or polytheists.
The pledge and its reference to God was called a non-inclusionary act by a member of the Fargo board.
While Fargo has made its vote clear, other entities in Valley City have no intention of making any changes to the recitation of the Pledge. Bill Carlblom, chair of the Barnes County Commission, made it clear that the county has no plans to stop reciting the Pledge and he wouldn’t support any plans if they were raised.
“My honest opinion I see (the Pledge) as a good thing,” Carlblom said. “As far as I’m concerned, I would never vote, so long as I am a commissioner, that we would do away with it.”
Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud did not think any decision on the Pledge could be his alone.
“This is the first that this has come up to me,” Carlsrud told the Times-Record. “I’m only one vote, so that is not my call alone. It will be a commission issue to discuss and I could see us putting it on the finance agenda to discuss in that meeting. But … that is not my decision, that’s a team decision.”
When asked if he would support or oppose a plan to stop Pledge of Allegiance recitations before public meetings, Carlsrud said:
“I am Christian,” he said. “So personally, I support it – but realizing that we have to look at other issues that are out there before we etch in stone ‘yes we’re going to do this’ or ‘no, we are not.’ I need to research in cooperation with the rest of our commission.”
