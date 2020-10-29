Our Access for All program is designed to meet the needs of all students at Valley City Public Schools. This program has partnered the VCPS Education Foundation and the Village Family Service Center to provide free services for students in our schools that need professional clinical counseling. The needs of our students have increased since March and the Foundation/School District has responded by increasing available services to 4-days per week. Currently, we have over 34 students receiving services. If you think that you have a student in need of counseling supports, please contact a school counselor, teacher, or school principal to learn more about the Access for All program. We would love to tell you more about this program.
