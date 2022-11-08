This email ALWAYS comes way too early! The local meteorologists are forecasting that there is a chance for some SNOW and wintery conditions in our region on Thursday and Friday. Therefore, we feel it is finally time to hit send and share the Valley City Public Schools 2022-2023 Winter Weather Plan. Please visit www.hiliners.org to review the "Winter Weather Plan."
If you have not previously received calls from us on our Instant Alert System and would like to be added, please contact Sarah Biggers via email sarah.biggers@k12.nd.us or by phone at 701.845.0483. At the beginning of the school year, parents/guardians provided the school district with student information for our PowerSchool System, please use this as a reminder to discuss storm homes with your family and if you would like to verify or make changes to this information, please contact your child's school office at Jefferson, Washington, or Junior/Senior High.
'Grace' Day, Make-up Days(2),
(Make-up and Virtual Learning)
Valley City Public Schools will not make up the first day (or up to 7 hours) of school missed due to winter weather cancellations. After using our two storm make-up days (May 26 and March 17), the school district will consider other options such as additional make-up days, extension of the school day, and/or virtual learning days. Please know these options will be communicated with you well in advance, if it appears we are going to need to consider additional options.
Is this Notification of the
We have been very careful to not share our Winter Weather Plans too early as this could lead to a snowstorm. Here are the dates this email has been shared with you in the past six years (remember it usually precedes the first major snowstorm of the year).
2016-2017- November 15th, 2016
2017-2018- October 25th, 2017
2018-2019- October 9th, 2018
2019-2020- October 7th, 2019
2020-2021- October 19th, 2020
2021-2022- November 15, 2021
2022-2023- November 7, 2022
After you have reviewed our Winter Weather Plan and subsequent information, if you have any questions, please contact us at 701-845-0483.