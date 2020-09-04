Valley City Public Schools Superintendent Josh Johnson issued the below press release concerning his disappointment with the poor adult behavior that was shown in response to a positive test of COVID-19 in the school district.
"This morning we learned that a student at Valley City Public Schools tested positive for COVID-19. This is not our first student to test positive, and unfortunately, will not be our last student. Over the past six months, we have all likely been affected by COVID-19 in one way or another. Whether that was a family member, friend, or co-worker, this virus is not new for us and right now in Barnes County, we are dealing with an increased number of positive cases and close contacts. This is our new normal that we are learning to manage with our day-to-day activities, while remaining healthy and safe.
I'm very disappointed it has been brought to my attention that a few adults in our community of Valley City have taken it upon themselves to "shame" students, parents, and family members that have been affected by COVID-19. These uncompassionate adults have made phone calls, sent text messages, and posted comments on social media about their opinions regarding our Hi-Liner students. We WILL NOT allow this behavior in our school and community. Valley City Public Schools teaches our students to follow the "Hi-Liner Way" and represent our school and community with "Hi-Liner Pride". It is TIME for adults to start doing the same and holding each other accountable when they DON'T.
PLEASE...support one another, BE KIND, empathetic, and set a great example that our students will follow. We remain entrenched in these challenging times in our community, state, and nation. PLEASE remember that we are BETTER TOGETHER as one community VC STRONG!"
Josh Johnson, Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools