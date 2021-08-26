August 25,2021 VCPS Enrollment Graphic
We are announcing our unofficial First Day of School student enrollment numbers for the 2021-2022 school year.  The total enrollment for our school district sits at 1,048 students in grades K-12.  This number is 14 students more than what was projected last spring and 6 fewer students than our ending enrollment in May 2021.  For your information, we have attached the student enrollment by grade level and school with this email.  
 
Our current kindergarten class of 84 students is 6 more students than our 10-year average for the school district of 78.7 kindergarten students per year.  If you have any questions regarding our school district enrollment, please feel free to contact me via email or phone at the district office at 701.845.0483.
 

Josh Johnson

Superintendent

Valley City Public Schools

(701) 845-0483

